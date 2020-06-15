Cardiff and Swansea squads discuss Black Lives Matter show of support

Football leagues in Germany have already shown support at matches for Black Lives Matter

Cardiff City manager Neil Harris has backed his players who wish to show public support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Head coach Steve Cooper says Swansea City have also discussed the topic and hopes any gesture will be "collective".

The English Football League is expected to give advice on anti-racism messaging as matches resume in the next few days.

"I respect my players, I respect their opinions and the freedoms everybody has to have that opinion," Harris said.

"I would like us to do something as a group, but if it's an individual I would have no problem with that. We have not discussed what gestures individuals or the group might like to make.

"We have discussed the importance of it and equality, and how important everybody is in the football industry but society as well. It is something I believe in quite strongly."

In the Premier League, players' names will be replaced on the back of their shirts with "Black Lives Matter" for the first 12 matches of the restarted season and the league has said it will support any player who chooses to take a knee before or during matches.

Like his Championship counterpart Harris, Swansea boss Cooper said his squad had also talked about a group show of support for Black Lives Matter.

"The discussion will be going on. I think if we do something it will definitely be the collective, but I think it's important the players have a really good say," Cooper said.

"If and when we do something it will be done properly, we will do it with respect and, hopefully, it will have an impact."

Players in Germany have made gestures of solidarity with people protesting about the death of George Floyd.

As the EFL resumes - with League Two kicking off on Thursday and the Championship and League One this weekend - clubs will pay tribute to NHS staff and key workers with a rainbow emblem and "thank you" message on their shirts.

There will also be a period of applause before all matches, as Swansea travel to Middlesbrough on Saturday, 20 June (15:00 BST) and Cardiff host Championship leaders Leeds United on Sunday (12:00 BST).

Harris added: "What they have done for us has been phenomenal and we have to remember every day that passes."