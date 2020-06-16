Premier League restart: Your guide on how to watch and listen to the top-flight's return
The wait for the Premier League's return is almost over.
After a 100-day hiatus, top-flight football resumes behind closed doors, with the remaining 92 league games broadcast across Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC Sport or Amazon Prime.
The BBC's live coverage begins on 20 June with Bournemouth v Crystal Palace on BBC One, followed by Norwich v Everton on 24 June on BBC Two.
Below is your comprehensive guide to the first 32 matches - including free-to-air TV listings, radio coverage and Match of the Day highlights programmes.
BBC Sport will also have live text commentary every day from the restart, plus you can listen to debate and analysis across BBC Radio 5 Live and the Football Daily podcast.
|Free-to-air fixtures
|Match
|Date and kick-off time (BST)
|Channel
|Norwich v Southampton
|19 June, 18:00
|Pick (Freeview channel 11)
|Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
|20 June, 19:45
|BBC One
|Newcastle v Sheffield United
|21 June, 14:00
|Pick (Freeview channel 11)
|Everton v Liverpool
|21 June, 19:00
|Pick (Freeview channel 11)
|Manchester United v Sheffield United
|24 June, 18:00
|Pick (Freeview channel 11)
|Norwich v Everton
|24 June, 18:00
|BBC Two
|Burnley v Watford
|25 June, 18:00
|Pick (Freeview channel 11)
|Watford v Southampton
|28 June, 16:30
|Pick (Freeview channel 11)
|Crystal Palace v Burnley
|29 June, 20:00
|Amazon Prime
|Brighton v Manchester United
|30 June, 20:15
|Pick (Freeview channel 11)
|Bournemouth v Newcastle
|1 July, 18:00
|Pick (Freeview channel 11)
All times BST and subject to change at short notice.
Wednesday, 17 June
Match: Aston Villa v Sheffield United
Kick-off time: 18:00 BST
How to watch: Sky Sports
How to listen: BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Match: Manchester City v Arsenal
Kick-off time: 20:15 BST
How to watch: Sky Sports
How to listen: BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Friday, 19 June
Match: Norwich v Southampton
Kick-off time: 18:00 BST
How to watch: Free-to-air on Pick (Freeview channel 11)
How to listen: BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Match: Tottenham v Manchester United
Kick-off time: 20:15 BST
How to watch: Sky Sports
How to listen: BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Saturday, 20 June
Match: Watford v Leicester
Kick-off time: 12:30 BST
How to watch: BT Sport
How to listen: Talksport - with updates available on BBC Radio 5 Live
Match: Brighton v Arsenal
Kick-off time: 15:00 BST
How to watch: BT Sport
How to listen: BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Match: West Ham v Wolves
Kick-off time: 17:30 BST
How to watch: Sky Sports
How to listen: Talksport - with updates available on BBC Radio 5 Live
Match: Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
Kick-off time: 19:45 BST
How to watch: Free-to-air on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app
How to listen: Talksport - with updates available on BBC Radio 5 Live
Highlights: Match of the Day
How to watch: BBC One
Time to tune in: 22:35-23:50 BST
Sunday, 21 June
Match: Newcastle v Sheffield United
Kick-off time: 14:00 BST
How to watch: Free-to-air on Pick (Freeview channel 11)
How to listen: BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Match: Aston Villa v Chelsea
Kick-off time: 16:15 BST
How to watch: Sky Sports
How to listen: BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Match: Everton v Liverpool
Kick-off time: 19:00 BST
How to watch: Free-to-air on Pick (Freeview channel 11)
How to listen: BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Highlights: Match of the Day 2
How to watch: BBC One
Time to tune in: 22:30-23:35 BST
Monday, 22 June
Match: Manchester City v Burnley
Kick-off time: 20:00 BST
How to watch: Sky Sports
How to listen: BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Tuesday, 23 June
Match: Leicester v Brighton
Kick-off time: 18:00 BST
How to watch: Sky Sports
How to listen: Talksport - with updates available on BBC Radio 5 Live
Match: Tottenham v West Ham
Kick-off time: 20:15 BST
How to watch: Sky Sports
How to listen: Talksport - with updates available on BBC Radio 5 Live
Wednesday, 24 June
Match: Manchester United v Sheffield United
Kick-off time: 18:00 BST
How to watch: Free-to-air on Pick (Freeview channel 11)
How to listen: Talksport - with updates available on BBC Radio 5 Live
Match: Newcastle v Aston Villa
Kick-off time: 18:00 BST
How to watch: BT Sport
How to listen: BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Match: Norwich v Everton
Kick-off time: 18:00 BST
How to watch: Free-to-air on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app
How to listen: BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Match: Wolves v Bournemouth
Kick-off time: 18:00 BST
How to watch: BT Sport
How to listen: Talksport - with updates available on BBC Radio 5 Live
Match: Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Kick-off time: 20:15 BST
How to watch: Sky Sports
How to listen: BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Highlights: Match of the day
How to watch: BBC One
Time to tune in: 22:45-00:05 BST
Thursday, 25 June
Match: Burnley v Watford
Kick-off time: 18:00 BST
How to watch: Free-to-air on Pick (Freeview channel 11)
How to listen: BBC Radio 5 Live or Sports Extra, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Match: Southampton v Arsenal
Kick-off time: 18:00 BST
How to watch: Sky Sports
How to listen: BBC Radio 5 Live or Sports Extra, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Match: Chelsea v Manchester City
Kick-off time: 20:15 BST
How to watch: BT Sport
How to listen: BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Saturday, 27 June
Match: Aston Villa v Wolves
Kick-off time: 12:30 BST
How to watch: BT Sport
How to listen: Talksport - with updates available on BBC Radio 5 Live
Sunday, 28 June
Match: Watford v Southampton
Kick-off time: 16:30 BST
How to watch: Free-to-air on Pick (Freeview channel 11)
How to listen: BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Monday, 29 June
Match: Crystal Palace v Burnley
Kick-off time: 20:00 BST
How to watch: Free-to-air on Amazon Prime
How to listen: BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Tuesday, 30 June
Match: Brighton v Manchester United
Kick-off time: 20:15 BST
How to watch: Free-to-air on Pick (Freeview channel 11)
How to listen: BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Wednesday, 1 July
Match: Bournemouth v Newcastle
Kick-off time: 18:00 BST
How to watch: Free-to-air on Pick (Freeview channel 11)
How to listen: Updates available on BBC Radio 5 Live
Match: Arsenal v Norwich
Kick-off time: 18:00 BST
How to watch: BT Sport
How to listen: Updates available on BBC Radio 5 Live
Match: Everton v Leicester
Kick-off time: 18:00 BST
How to watch: Sky Sports
How to listen: Updates available on BBC Radio 5 Live
Match: West Ham v Chelsea
Kick-off time: 20:15 BST
How to watch: Sky Sports
How to listen: Updates available on BBC Radio 5 Live
Thursday, 2 July
Match: Sheffield United v Tottenham
Kick-off time: 18:00 BST
How to watch: Sky Sports
How to listen: Updates available on BBC Radio 5 Live
Match: Manchester City v Liverpool
Kick-off time: 20:15 BST
How to watch: Sky Sports
How to listen: Updates available on BBC Radio 5 Live