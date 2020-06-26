Newcastle United v Manchester City

Miguel Almiron scored twice as Newcastle beat West Brom to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals

BBC coverage

How to follow: Watch live on BBC One from 18:10 BST; listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

TEAM NEWS

Nabil Bentaleb is suspended for Newcastle after accumulating two yellow cards in the FA Cup.

The Magpies will monitor Matty and Sean Longstaff, while Matt Ritchie and Isaac Hayden are also injury doubts.

Fernandinho is banned for Manchester City, while Sergio Aguero remains out.

City will assess Phil Foden, who was not fit enough to be involved against Chelsea, while John Stones, Claudio Bravo and Eric Garcia will also be monitored.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

If Newcastle had held on to beat Aston Villa in the league on Wednesday, they would be totally safe on 41 points and could have focused fully on this tie.

They have already drawn with Manchester City once at St James' Park this season and you would be thinking they can have a real go at them.

As it is, there is still that element of doubt about them staying up and, although I still think the Magpies will survive, boss Steve Bruce will probably see Wednesday's league trip to struggling Bournemouth as the priority.

City are the FA Cup holders and I am sure they will take this tie seriously but they made eight changes on Monday night and outclassed Burnley. Whatever team they put out, it will be too strong for Newcastle.

Prediction: 0-3

Lawro's full predictions for the weekend

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

The sides have been paired together in the FA Cup eight times, with Newcastle winning six of those ties.

The last two FA Cup meetings, in 1995 and 2002, produced home wins for Newcastle.

Manchester City's only FA Cup victory at St James' Park came in the fourth round in 1977, when Joe Royle was amongst the scorers in a 3-1 triumph.

Newcastle United

Newcastle have not eliminated the FA Cup holders since 1957 - though that was against Manchester City, who they beat 5-4 after extra time in a third-round replay at Maine Road.

The Magpies are through to this stage for the first time since 2006, when they lost 1-0 at Chelsea.

Their last quarter-final win was against Tottenham in 2005, courtesy of a Patrick Kluivert goal.

The Magpies have scored 11 FA Cup goals this season, more than any other top-flight side prior to the quarter-finals.

Miguel Almiron has scored four goals in his five FA Cup appearances, compared to two in 40 Premier League games.

Manchester City