Aberystwyth Town: Club legend Gavin Allen takes over as manager

Cymru Premier side Aberystwyth Town have appointed Gavin Allen as their new first-team manager.

Previously the club's assistant manager, Allen takes over the reigns after being admitted onto the FAW Trust's UEFA Pro Licence course.

He replaces Matthew Bishop who will remain at the club as a football consultant.

Allen had also been in charge of youth and community development at Park Avenue since 2018.

In a statement on the club website he said: "In the past two years of being involved with Aberystwyth Town FC, I've been fortunate enough to work with some highly experienced individuals.

"This time has been invaluable to my development in football management, and I have learnt a lot from it.

"I am absolutely delighted to be named manager for the coming season, and I am especially grateful to my new management team who I know are as passionate as myself when it comes to achieving success for this club."

Former Swansea City midfielder Antonio Corbisiero will become assistant manager, and Bari Morgan assistant first team coach and under 19s manager.

Allen first joined Aberystwyth as a player in 1996 after his release from Tranmere Rovers. He went on to score 113 goals in 238 appearances during three spells with the club over a nine year period.

A Wales Under 21 international he also played for Bangor City, Barry Town and Carmarthen Town.

Deiniolen born Gavin - brother of full Wales international Malcolm - started as assistant manager with Penrhyncoch, before working as a coach with Aberystwyth University and with Shrewsbury Town's academy.