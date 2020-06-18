Scotland: Ten of the national team's greatest goals through the years

Ask a group of Scotland supporters what their favourite national team goal is and you will struggle to get a consensus.

There will be the usual contenders. Gemmill against Netherlands, McFadden in Paris. But, over the years, there have been a glut of top strikes to get the Tartan Army on their feet.

After a lot of debate and some long thinking, BBC Scotland brings you 10 of the best...

Bobby Murdoch v West Germany, 1969

Scotland had never lost against Germany, but it looked Gerd Muller's composed strike would end that.

However, with two minutes remaining, Celtic legend Bobby Murdoch picked up the ball on the edge of the box, took two touches to the right and thumped a strike in off the bar to earn Scotland a draw.

Kenny Dalglish v Wales, 1977

Where else would he do it but Anfield? Don Masson had put the Scots 1-0 up from the spot in this World Cup qualifier, but the clincher with three minutes to play stole the show.

Martin Buchan scampered down the right. Level with the edge of the Welsh penalty box while on a pacy run, his whipped right-footed cross was met on the sprint and jump by a flying Dalglish. His towering header from six yards bulleted into the net, sending the Tartan Army wild behind the goal.

Kenny Dalglish celebrates his clincher against Wales at Anfield

Archie Gemmill v Netherlands, 1978

With Scotland needing to beat Netherlands by three goals to advance to the second round of the World Cup, up steps Gemmill.

After putting Scotland 2-1 up from the penalty spot, he picked up the ball just outside the box on the right-hand side, slalomed past three players before delicately finishing past onrushing Dutch goalkeeper Jan Jongbloed.

It put the Scots one goal away from qualification, but Johnny Rep made it 3-2 to end all hope.

David Narey v Brazil, 1982

Another World Cup and another close call for Scotland. They once again finished in third place on goal difference - this time behind the Soviet Union - and missed out on a place in the next round.

A 4-1 loss to star-studded group winners Brazil did not help their cause, but it was Dundee United's David Narey who produced perhaps the most memorable moment of the game. The contest was goalless when receiving the ball from John Wark and the right-back took one touch before unleashing a ferocious right-footed drive into the top corner to give Scotland a stunning lead.

David Narey celebrates as his thunderbolt flies into the Brazil net

Ally McCoist v Switzerland, 1996

This is becoming a bit of a theme… another major tournament, another painful exit due to an inferior goal difference.

Scotland effectively needed a five-goal swing from their match with Switzerland and Netherlands' meeting with England. The tournament hosts did their bit with a 4-1 win over the Dutch, meaning Craig Brown's side needed to win by two to advance.

They could not find that crucial second, but the only goal of the game was worthy of celebration. Ally McCoist flicked the ball on to Gary McAllister, who laid it back to the Rangers talisman to hammer it into the top corner from 25 yards out.

Ally McCoist's screamer at Villa Park was not enough for Scotland to progress in Euro 96

James McFadden v France, 2007

The French, featuring the likes of David Trezeguet, Nicolas Anelka and Franck Ribery, threw everything at the Scots but just could not beat Craig Gordon.

And it was Gordon who would assist the winning goal. His kick upfield was brought down wonderfully by James McFadden, who turned and fired off a shot from 30 yards out. Mickael Landreau was caught off-guard and, despite getting a hand to it, couldn't keep it out.

The goal sent Scotland top of their Euro 2008 qualification group and secured an unlikely double over Raymond Domenech's side.

James McFadden clinched a famous double over France for Alex McLeish's Scotland

James McFadden v Macedonia, 2009

McFadden made a habit of scoring quality goals for his country. Fine efforts against Netherlands and Lithuania were also unlucky not to make it on to our final list.

But there was something quite special about this one. In a key World Cup qualifier against Macedonia, the Scots were holding on to a narrow 1-0 lead through Scott Brown. Then, a loose ball was pounced upon by McFadden just inside his own half.

A solid first touch unlocked the Macedonian midfield and he charged forward, drawing two defenders. Quick feet and a deft touch nudged the ball through the legs of Goce Sedloski and, with just the keeper to beat, Scotland's talisman dropped the shoulder and rounded a floundering Jane Nikoloski to roll the ball into the net. A moment of class.

Shaun Maloney v Republic of Ireland, 2014

It wasn't the Hampden Roar which greeted this European qualifying winner, but the a Celtic Park cacophony. It had been a tense night in Glasgow's east end when a corner was awarded with just 16 minutes remaining.

Maloney's short pass to Ikechi Anya was immediately worked back to him. A sharp pass darted into the box to captain Scott Brown, and his neat backheel was straight into the path of the inrushing Maloney. With no time to think, the winger delivered a delightfully-shaped shot through a ruck of bodies and into the far corner. A brilliant finish, but an even better goal thanks to the intricate link-up play.

Leigh Griffiths v England, 2017

You are getting two for the price of one, here...

Trailing at Hampden to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's opener, Scotland needed a moment of magic. They got two.

Leigh Griffiths, who had never scored for his country, became an instant hero by beating Joe Hart with a stunning free-kick from 30 yards three minutes from time. Then, with the 90 minutes up, Griffiths did it again, this time to Hart's right.

We'll let you choose which free-kick you prefer... and we don't need to talk about what happened next.

Erin Cuthbert v Jamaica, 2019

Cuthbert's 'sensational' goal in Scotland's 3-2 friendly win over Jamaica

This game always felt like it was going to be a special one. It was Shelley Kerr's side's last outing before the Women's World Cup in France and was played in front of a record home crowd of 18,555.

Those fans were treated to a brilliant spectacle, as Scotland came from behind to beat Jamaica 3-2. The highlight was undoubtedly Erin Cuthbert's goal to level the scores at 1-1. The Chelsea forward received the ball just inside the Jamaica half, drove forward unchallenged and let rip from 30 yards.

Honourable mentions

Jim Baxter v England, 1963; John Greig v Italy, 1965; Derek Johnstone v Wales, 1978; Kenny Dalglish v Belgium, 1982; Charlie Nicholas v Switzerland, 1983; Kenny Dalglish v Spain, 1984; Gary Naysmith v Iceland, 2002; Lee McCulloch v Ukraine, 2007; James McFadden v Lithuania, 2007.