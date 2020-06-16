Hibernian hold video conference calls with players & staff over wage cuts

Hibernian players training in March

Video conference calls with Hibernian players and staff over proposed cuts in wages have taken place.

A consultation period has now started and is expected to last a period of four-to-six weeks before final decisions are made over job losses.

The consultation will also include a full review of the academy structure at the club training centre in East Lothian, with owner and chairman Ron Gordon indicating in a statement on Monday that the full emphasis will now be on supporting the first team.

Gordon said: "We must now focus our limited resources on our core business - and that is supporting our first team deliver success on the pitch. That is what we are here to do.

"The scaling back will have an impact on our people, and we enter into a period of consultation with them to discuss the potential impact on them."

In early April the club announced players had agreed to a wage deferral but the board have now gone back to the players and asked for wage cuts to be accepted.

The first team squad returned to training on Monday and the new Scottish Premiership season is expected to start on the weekend of 1 August.