Hull City: Mallik Wilks to return to Barnsley at end of June

Mallik Wilks scored three goals in nine games for Hull before coronavirus interrupted the season

Hull City will be without on-loan striker Mallik Wilks for the last seven games of their Championship season.

Wilks, 21, will return to parent club Barnsley after failing to agree an extension beyond the end of June.

Hull have agreed new short-term deals with Jon Toral, Kevin Stewart, Dan Batty, Angus MacDonald, Robbie McKenzie and Will Mannion.

But Eric Lichaj, Jackson Irvine, Stephen Kingsley and Marcus Maddison will be released.

Like Wilks, Maddison also joined Hull on loan in January, and he will now begin looking for a new club when his contract with Peterborough United expires at the end of the month.

The Tigers are two points above the relegation zone with nine games to play, starting against fellow strugglers Charlton on Saturday