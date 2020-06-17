Glasgow City's Scott Booth hopes for quick SWPL return after donation

The SWPL was halted in March after just one round of fixtures

Scottish women's football will hopefully be able to restart sooner thanks to a £250,000 donation from philanthropist James Anderson, says Glasgow City head coach Scott Booth.

SWPL1 clubs will receive around £14,000 each, and second tier teams £6,250.

The women's game in Scotland has no date in place for a return to training or matches amid concerns over Covid-19 testing costs.

"It's quite remarkable to hear of the funding," said Booth.

"It's been really tough not know what's happening and also to understand the financial implications of getting back to playing football.

"I just hope the money will allow women's football to come back much quicker and continue to progress."

The cash injection from Anderson, who has also donated more than £3m to the men's game, could rise to £312,000 through Gift Aid.

The SWPL1 season was halted after just one round of fixtures in March, with Booth's side chasing a 14th consecutive league title.

"It's especially important for Glasgow City because as well as wanting to get the league going again, we also have the Champions League quarter-final [against Wolfsburg] to play," he added.

"There has been a bit of doubt over that, but hopefully this money helps us all get back quicker."