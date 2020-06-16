Mikel Arteta: Premier League made right call to halt season in March

Arteta, centre, made a full recovery after being diagnosed with Covid-19 in March

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta believes the Premier League "made the right call" to suspend the season in March because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The 38-year-old tested positive for Covid-19 on 12 March and a day later elite football in Britain was halted.

Arteta, whose side return to action against Manchester City on Wednesday, believes decisive action helped prevent putting more people at risk.

"I love this game but we have bigger responsibilities," he said.

"The night I had symptoms and how serious I was - I had to report it. I could have put people at risk and I wasn't willing to do that.

"We made the right call and the right decision and the authorities and the Premier League were really strong on that. It could have been much worse."

Arsenal are one of the sides involved in the Premier League's first two games following the season's resumption, with Aston Villa hosting Sheffield United first on Wednesday (18:00 BST), before the Gunners travel to second-placed City (20:15 BST).

Arsenal are ninth in the table and victory could move them to within two points of fifth, but they have not won away at a top-six side in five and a half years.

"We know how difficult it is to win away in the Premier League against any opponent," Arteta added.

"A club like Arsenal should not be that long without winning. We have to change that straight away. That should be the mentality."

Meanwhile, Arteta confirmed the club are keen to extend David Luiz's contract.

The defender joined Arsenal from Chelsea for £8m last summer on what was reported to be a two-year deal at the time, although it has since been suggested he only signed a one-year contract.

"I'm really happy with David," Arteta said. "I want to keep him here with us.

"I like what he produces on the pitch, I like his influence around the players and club and would love to keep him."