Scottish Gossip: Morelos, Rangers, Stendel, Hearts, Hibs, Nisbet

From the section

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is a possible target for Qatar's Al-Duhail. (Mail)

A report in Colombia says Morelos, 23, is a target for Leicester City. (Record)

Manager Daniel Stendel's departure from Hearts will be confirmed within 48 hours. (Sun)

Hearts have delayed a decision on Stendel's future while they appoint a new sporting director. (Scotsman - subscription required)

Hibernian may have to sell players if wage cuts are enforced at Easter Road. (Record)

Coaches Grant Murray, Colin Nish and Lee Makel are expected to leave Hibs as part of the club's cost cutting. (Sun)

Motherwell are keen to sign Wigan Athletic forward Callum Lang on loan. (Record)

Celtic, chasing a 10th successive league title, will be even better next season, says assistant manager John Kennedy. (Herald - subscription required)

Scotland could play eight games in 11 weeks with the rearranged European Championship play-offs quickly followed by the next staging of the Nations League. (Record)

Dundee United have bid for Dunfermline Athletic striker Kevin Nisbet, while Shrewsbury Town are also tracking the forward. (Courier - subscription required)

Re-signing winger Jonny Hayes would be "a great piece of business" for Aberdeen, says former club captain Willie Miller. (Evening Express - subscription required)

Dons defender Ash Taylor is also keen to see Hayes back at Pittodrie. (Press and Journal - subscription required)