Spanish La Liga
Barcelona2Leganés0

Barcelona open up five-point lead at top of La Liga with win over Leganes

Ansu Fati has scored five goals from 10 shots on target in La Liga

Seventeen-year-old Ansu Fati scored his fifth La Liga goal of the season as Barcelona extended their lead at the top with victory over Leganes.

The Guinea-Bissau forward produced a clinical finish at an empty Nou Camp before Lionel Messi doubled the lead from the penalty spot.

Messi's 699th goal for club and country came after the Argentina forward was fouled by Ruben Perez.

Barcelona are five points clear of nearest rivals Real Madrid.

However, Real will cut the lead to two points if they beat Valencia at home on Thursday (21:00 BST).

At 16 years and 298 days, Fati became the second-youngest first-team player in Barcelona history when he made his debut in a 5-2 win over Real Betis on 25 August.

Having moved to Spain at the age of six with his family, he has been with Barcelona's youth academy since 2012.

This was Barcelona's first match at the Nou Camp since La Liga resumed after it was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic

The exciting youngster produced a composed finish to put Barca in control before Messi doubled the lead in the first match played at the Nou Camp since La Liga resumed after it was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Leganes are bottom of the table, three points from safety with nine games left.

Line-ups

Barcelona

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 20RobertoSubstituted forNélson Semedoat 53'minutes
  • 3PiquéSubstituted forUmtitiat 73'minutesBooked at 83mins
  • 15LengletBooked at 84mins
  • 24FirpoBooked at 89mins
  • 4RakiticBooked at 90mins
  • 5BusquetsSubstituted forVidalat 63'minutes
  • 8ArthurSubstituted forPuigat 73'minutesBooked at 84mins
  • 10Messi
  • 17Griezmann
  • 31FatiSubstituted forSuárezat 54'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Nélson Semedo
  • 9Suárez
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 19Braithwaite
  • 21de Jong
  • 22Vidal
  • 23Umtiti
  • 26Peña
  • 28Puig
  • 30Collado
  • 33Araújo
  • 42Rodríguez Jiménez

Leganés

  • 1Cuéllar
  • 19Ruibal
  • 12AwaziemBooked at 82mins
  • 15Tarín
  • 3BustinzaBooked at 37mins
  • 5SilvaSubstituted forRodriguesat 71'minutes
  • 6MesaSubstituted forAssaléat 45'minutes
  • 21PérezBooked at 68mins
  • 8García del PozoSubstituted forGilat 85'minutes
  • 17ErasoSubstituted forAmadouat 63'minutes
  • 9GuerreroSubstituted forCarrilloat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Navarro
  • 4Omeruo
  • 13Soriano
  • 16Rosales
  • 18Carrillo
  • 20Assalé
  • 23Amadou
  • 24Rodrigues
  • 26Gil
  • 33Avilés
  • 35Lombo
  • 36Amores
Referee:
Juan Martínez Munuera

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamLeganés
Possession
Home75%
Away25%
Shots
Home10
Away6
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home16
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, Barcelona 2, Leganés 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Barcelona 2, Leganés 0.

Foul by Lionel Messi (Barcelona).

Ibrahim Amadou (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Unai Bustinza (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lionel Messi (Barcelona).

Booking

Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona).

Roger Assalé (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Arturo Vidal (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kévin Rodrigues (Leganés).

Corner, Leganés. Conceded by Marc-André ter Stegen.

Booking

Héctor Júnior Firpo (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Héctor Júnior Firpo (Barcelona).

Aitor Ruibal (Leganés) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Riqui Puig (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Chidozie Awaziem.

Attempt saved. Riqui Puig (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Arturo Vidal.

Substitution

Substitution, Leganés. Bryan Gil replaces Recio.

Booking

Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Clément Lenglet (Barcelona).

Guido Carrillo (Leganés) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Riqui Puig (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Riqui Puig (Barcelona).

Rubén Pérez (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona).

Ibrahim Amadou (Leganés) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Booking

Chidozie Awaziem (Leganés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Chidozie Awaziem (Leganés).

Attempt missed. Guido Carrillo (Leganés) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kévin Rodrigues.

Attempt missed. Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is close, but misses the top right corner from a direct free kick.

Riqui Puig (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Chidozie Awaziem (Leganés).

Attempt missed. Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Arturo Vidal with a cross.

Foul by Arturo Vidal (Barcelona).

Rubén Pérez (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Recio (Leganés) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Roger Assalé.

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Samuel Umtiti replaces Gerard Piqué.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 16th June 2020

  • GetafeGetafe0EspanyolEspanyol0
  • VillarrealVillarreal1MallorcaMallorca0
  • BarcelonaBarcelona2LeganésLeganés0

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona29204569313864
2Real Madrid28178352203259
3Sevilla29149642301251
4Real Sociedad28145946341247
5Getafe29138838271147
6Atl Madrid281113432221046
7Villarreal29135114638844
8Valencia28111073940-143
9Granada29126113735242
10Ath Bilbao2891183024638
11Osasuna2881193539-435
12Levante29105143442-835
13Real Betis29810114047-734
14Real Valladolid28711102534-932
15Alavés2888122939-1032
16Eibar2876152844-1627
17Celta Vigo28511122235-1326
18Mallorca2974182849-2125
19Espanyol2959152546-2124
20Leganés2958162243-2123
View full Spanish La Liga table

