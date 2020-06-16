Match ends, Barcelona 2, Leganés 0.
Barcelona open up five-point lead at top of La Liga with win over Leganes
Seventeen-year-old Ansu Fati scored his fifth La Liga goal of the season as Barcelona extended their lead at the top with victory over Leganes.
The Guinea-Bissau forward produced a clinical finish at an empty Nou Camp before Lionel Messi doubled the lead from the penalty spot.
Messi's 699th goal for club and country came after the Argentina forward was fouled by Ruben Perez.
Barcelona are five points clear of nearest rivals Real Madrid.
However, Real will cut the lead to two points if they beat Valencia at home on Thursday (21:00 BST).
At 16 years and 298 days, Fati became the second-youngest first-team player in Barcelona history when he made his debut in a 5-2 win over Real Betis on 25 August.
Having moved to Spain at the age of six with his family, he has been with Barcelona's youth academy since 2012.
The exciting youngster produced a composed finish to put Barca in control before Messi doubled the lead in the first match played at the Nou Camp since La Liga resumed after it was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Leganes are bottom of the table, three points from safety with nine games left.
Line-ups
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 20RobertoSubstituted forNélson Semedoat 53'minutes
- 3PiquéSubstituted forUmtitiat 73'minutesBooked at 83mins
- 15LengletBooked at 84mins
- 24FirpoBooked at 89mins
- 4RakiticBooked at 90mins
- 5BusquetsSubstituted forVidalat 63'minutes
- 8ArthurSubstituted forPuigat 73'minutesBooked at 84mins
- 10Messi
- 17Griezmann
- 31FatiSubstituted forSuárezat 54'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Nélson Semedo
- 9Suárez
- 13Murara Neto
- 19Braithwaite
- 21de Jong
- 22Vidal
- 23Umtiti
- 26Peña
- 28Puig
- 30Collado
- 33Araújo
- 42Rodríguez Jiménez
Leganés
- 1Cuéllar
- 19Ruibal
- 12AwaziemBooked at 82mins
- 15Tarín
- 3BustinzaBooked at 37mins
- 5SilvaSubstituted forRodriguesat 71'minutes
- 6MesaSubstituted forAssaléat 45'minutes
- 21PérezBooked at 68mins
- 8García del PozoSubstituted forGilat 85'minutes
- 17ErasoSubstituted forAmadouat 63'minutes
- 9GuerreroSubstituted forCarrilloat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Navarro
- 4Omeruo
- 13Soriano
- 16Rosales
- 18Carrillo
- 20Assalé
- 23Amadou
- 24Rodrigues
- 26Gil
- 33Avilés
- 35Lombo
- 36Amores
- Referee:
- Juan Martínez Munuera
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home75%
- Away25%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barcelona 2, Leganés 0.
Foul by Lionel Messi (Barcelona).
Ibrahim Amadou (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Unai Bustinza (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lionel Messi (Barcelona).
Booking
Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona).
Roger Assalé (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Arturo Vidal (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kévin Rodrigues (Leganés).
Corner, Leganés. Conceded by Marc-André ter Stegen.
Booking
Héctor Júnior Firpo (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Héctor Júnior Firpo (Barcelona).
Aitor Ruibal (Leganés) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Riqui Puig (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Chidozie Awaziem.
Attempt saved. Riqui Puig (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Arturo Vidal.
Substitution
Substitution, Leganés. Bryan Gil replaces Recio.
Booking
Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Clément Lenglet (Barcelona).
Guido Carrillo (Leganés) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Riqui Puig (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Riqui Puig (Barcelona).
Rubén Pérez (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona).
Ibrahim Amadou (Leganés) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Chidozie Awaziem (Leganés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chidozie Awaziem (Leganés).
Attempt missed. Guido Carrillo (Leganés) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kévin Rodrigues.
Attempt missed. Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is close, but misses the top right corner from a direct free kick.
Riqui Puig (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Chidozie Awaziem (Leganés).
Attempt missed. Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Arturo Vidal with a cross.
Foul by Arturo Vidal (Barcelona).
Rubén Pérez (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Recio (Leganés) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Roger Assalé.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Samuel Umtiti replaces Gerard Piqué.