SPFL close to agreeing £2.3m compensation deal with BT Sport

BT Sport has been broadcasting Scottish matches since 2015

BT Sport is set to receive a total of around £2.3m in compensation from the SPFL for matches missed when last season was halted early.

The two parties are close to agreeing a deal over a series of staged payments after weeks of negotiations.

BT Sport's five-year agreement to show matches ended at the conclusion of last season.

A deal has already been reached with Sky Sports to pay it around £1.5m compensation over the next five years.

In November 2018, Sky struck an exclusive £160m agreement to show 54 matches for each of the next five campaigns, starting in August.

Earlier this year, SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster was criticised for suggesting that BT Sport "haven't given Scottish football the love they show other leagues".