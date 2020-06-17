Swifts shaking things up in Women's Premiership

Kendra McMullan celebrates scoring for Sion Swifts in the 2017 Irish Cup final

Sion Swifts have had quite the journey since their formation in 2010, climbing up through the tiers of women's football and arriving in the Premiership in 2015, where they have remained ever since.

Twice they've been Premiership runners up - in 2017 and 2019 - they won the Irish Cup in 2017 and for the past four years have claimed the Foyle Cup.

The success of the club in such a short period of time has involved a lot of hard work from players, parents and volunteers and has come at a time when the profile of women's football itself has risen, again down to the hard work and dedication of many.

In normal times, we would be halfway through the Women's Premiership season, which was due to kick-off in mid-April. But, due to the coronavirus pandemic, for the moment, it has been put on ice. There is a strong desire to still have a 2020 season, with a meeting between clubs and the Northern Ireland Football League scheduled amid some concerns about the impact on the momentum the game has built if a season was missed.

"We've come a long, long way in our brief history, and I've been there from day one. I've seen a big change in the game, certainly at Premiership level in the past five years, culminating in perhaps the most exciting title race that there's been at this level and possibly the most exciting of them all, last season," says Sion Swifts manager Tony McGinley.

"There's a number of factors in that, obviously points wise and goal difference, I don't think a title's ever been decided on goal difference and it went right down to the wire on the very last game.

Top class

"The calibre of the players involved last year was also great. With Glentoran bringing in the likes of Jessica Davis. Demi Vance, before she moved to Rangers, had found a vein of form that was making her possibly the best player in our league and Linfield's Megan Bell before she moved away too.

"Nicole McClure, the Jamaican goalkeeper who went to the World Cup and played for her country on a Tuesday night in front of 60,000 fans in the south of France and turned out on the Wednesday night for us up at Seaview - all within 24 hours!"

"We had an unbelievably exciting title race, we had Glentoran right in it until the last few games and they won the two domestic cups. They're an unbelievable side when they're at full pelt. Linfield won the league and you can never argue that the team that won it isn't the best team.

"But we gave it absolutely everything, it was very exciting, a great advert for the league and great promotion for the women's game. So after all of that, the danger would be to lose that momentum.

"We've had some of the girls make some great moves, like I mentioned the likes of Demi and Megan to Rangers, and we've had our own Tyler Toland sign a professional contract with Manchester City women. So there's three players that have signed professional contracts. It's a super achievement for our league and it's obviously lifted the profile of the game.

Fulfilling aspirations

"It gives every young girl in this country who's playing football something to aim for. It shows you that it can be done and that it can be done through our league. You don't need to go away at 13 or 14, you can play your football here, come through our youth internationals and play at our level.

"Our level is good enough to get you to where you want to go. That's why it's so important that we go down every avenue to get this league up and running, of course when it is safe to do so."

With the women's season traditionally taking place in the summer months, a season later in the year would inevitably mean that women's teams would be vying for access to facilities at the same time as when the men's leagues are potentially back in action.

"I can only speak for ourselves at Sion. We play at a council owned sports complex which is currently closed, and we don't know when that may open again. But if we sit down with dates, we can look at venues and maybe speak to other clubs in terms of ground sharing and figure out what that might look like.

"If there are certain protocols that we need to put in place also, then we can ensure that the venues will be able to support that. In addition to that, we also need to think about our training schedule and getting ourselves ready for games. I would think that we would need about four or five weeks to get ourselves ready for competitive fixtures."

As other sports, particularly individual sports, get back up and running and with women's football traditionally having a high dropout rate, clubs are keenly aware that their players could have other options.

"I know on behalf of our club, there's a lot of Gaelic football played in this area and I worry about that, but I also understand it. I have two young daughters myself who are 17 and they are itching to get back to training and playing football.

"But, if someone comes and knocks the door to come and do it at a different sport because their number one sport isn't going to happen, then certainly I wouldn't hold them back. There's not just GAA, there's hockey and other individual sports too.

"There's also the fact that we still have a high drop-out rate, around the ages of 15 or 16. The IFA have done absolutely brilliant work on this and we really don't want to undo that. We just want to continue to build on what has been a fantastic time for the women's game."