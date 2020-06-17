Irish Premiership: Uefa deadline of 3 August deals blow to seven-game plan to end season

Linfield led Coleraine by four points at the top of the Irish Premiership table before the season was suspensed

The option of playing the final seven rounds of matches to complete the Premiership season looks unlikely after a Uefa decision on Wednesday.

The IFA must nominate three clubs to play in Uefa's competitions by 3 August - too short a timeframe for a restart after the Covid-19 lockdown.

Clubs will meet with NIFL on Thursday to decide the way forward.

However, two other options to decide final positions have already been rejected in a vote by clubs.

