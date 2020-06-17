Irish Premiership: Uefa deadline of 3 August deals blow to seven-game plan to end season
The option of playing the final seven rounds of matches to complete the Premiership season looks unlikely after a Uefa decision on Wednesday.
The IFA must nominate three clubs to play in Uefa's competitions by 3 August - too short a timeframe for a restart after the Covid-19 lockdown.
Clubs will meet with NIFL on Thursday to decide the way forward.
However, two other options to decide final positions have already been rejected in a vote by clubs.
