Michael Dawson: Ex-England defender signs new Nottingham Forest contract

Michael Dawson was part of England's squad at the 2010 World Cup but did not play a match at the tournament

Nottingham Forest defender Michael Dawson has signed a new one-year deal with the Championship club.

The 36-year-old, whose contract was due to expire this summer, first appeared for the Reds in 2002.

Dawson left the City Ground in 2005 to join Tottenham, and returned to his boyhood club 13 years later in 2018 after a spell with Hull City.

The ex-England international has made 119 appearances for Forest during his two spells, including 15 this season.

The Championship campaign is set to resume on Saturday, with Forest travelling to Sheffield Wednesday.

Sabri Lamouchi's promotion-chasing side are fifth in the table with nine matches remaining.

Dawson told BBC Radio Nottingham: "We'll see what next year brings, but first and foremost we've got nine important games. Fingers crossed, it can take us where we want to go and that's the Premier League.

"I said two years ago when I signed (to return to Forest) that it was where I wanted to finish my career."