Macclesfield Town: Winding-up petition adjourned until 9 September

Macclesfield are still in danger of being relegated from League Two if the EFL docks them points

Macclesfield have had a winding-up petition over unpaid tax adjourned for an 11th time by the High Court.

They were originally due to have their case heard on 25 March but it was delayed because of coronavirus.

The club, who are at risk of being relegated from the English Football League, owe more than £72,000.

The petition will now be heard on 9 September, with HMRC recognising that finances at the club have been impacted by the coronavirus.

The latest adjournment comes as off-the-field matters impact the Silkmen, who have been docked a total of 11 points this season from two charges due to unpaid wages and failure to fulfill two league fixtures.

Macclesfield could still go down from League Two depending on the outcome of a hearing over a further EFL misconduct charge for unpaid wages.

After the final league table was decided by a points per game calculation, the Silkmen are in 23rd position and, should the resulting punishment be a loss of three or more points, they would be relegated to the National League instead of bottom-placed Stevenage.

Players and staff issued a statement to say their mental health had been "disregarded" as they await the outcome of the hearing, which took place on Friday.

Some players have also expressed their disappointment over the points per game calculations, which turned their existing 11-point penalty into a 13.67-point deduction.