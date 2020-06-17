Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg stripped of Southampton captaincy

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has scored four goals in 104 Premier League matches for Southampton

Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has been replaced as captain by James Ward-Prowse.

Hojbjerg, 24, has repeatedly been linked with a move away from the club and recently expressed a desire to play in the Champions League.

The Denmark international, signed from Bayern Munich in 2016, has just over 12 months left on his contract.

England midfielder Ward-Prowse will take over as captain for the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

Speaking at a press conference prior to the resumption of the Premier League, Hasenhuttl said: "No, he [Hojbjerg] will not be captain.

"We had an agreement, and [I] made clear that if you decide not to extend your contract, you will not be captain of this team.

"He knows that he is an important player for this club. I think we have found a good agreement."

Hojbjerg has made more 100 Premier League appearances for Southampton.