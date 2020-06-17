Callum Davidson: St Johnstone to appoint former player as boss

Callum Davidson (far left) was St Johnstone assistant when they won the 2014 Scottish Cup

Former Scotland defender Callum Davidson is set to be confirmed as the new St Johnstone manager on Thursday.

Davidson, 43, is travelling north to finalise the deal with chairman Steve Brown and an announcement is imminent.

Former Perth player Davidson was assistant to Tommy Wright at McDiarmid Park before moving to England, where he filled a similar role at Stoke City.

His most recent job has been at English Championship club Millwall, where he has been assisting Gary Rowett.

Davidson started and finished his playing career with St Johnstone and has also coached at Stoke City, Dunfermline Athletic and with the Scotland national team.

Wright managed the club for seven years, winning the Scottish Cup in 2014 and achieving five top-six finishes, before leaving in May. Alec Cleland has been in caretaker charge since.

The Scottish Premiership hope to start the 2020-21 season on the weekend of 1 August, behind closed doors.