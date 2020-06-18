Women's Champions League: Glasgow City disadvantaged against Wolfsburg

Media playback is not supported on this device 'One-off game will help Glasgow City'

Glasgow City will be disadvantaged in the Women's Champions League quarter-finals because they have played just one league game since November, says team manager Laura Montgomery.

City will face Wolfsburg on 21 or 22 August in a one-off tie in Spain.

The Germans are back in action but the SWPL season only one game old when football in Scotland was halted, and has shown no sign of returning.

"That's been probably overlooked," Montgomery told BBC Scotland.

"We were the only team that in last eight whose season finished last November - everyone else was playing the traditional men's season.

"We've now gone through two major transfer windows, so our player pool has been ravished more than theirs have. But we just need to get on with it."

A 2-1 defeat in their season opener against Celtic in February has been City's only league outing, with their scheduled last-eight tie initially scheduled to take place over two legs in March.

Montgomery says having a new date for that contest means they will likely resume training in July.

"It gives us something to look forward to work towards," she said.

"I think the domestic game won't have returned by then - it seems we're substantially away from that, due to all the protocols and the financial implications.

"It's a very big challenge, probably made even tougher that they're playing competitive league football. But the fact it's a one-off game, the fact it's a neutral venue definitely helps us."