Marco Stiepermann: Norwich midfielder to return after negative samples

Marco Stiepermann joined Norwich City in 2017

Norwich City midfielder Marco Stiepermann will return to training after testing negative for coronavirus.

The club named him as the player who they confirmed on Friday had returned a positive result for Covid-19.

The Canaries said the German, 29, had remained remained asymptomatic and subsequently tested negative twice following two further tests.

Norwich said the Premier League had granted Stiepermann permission to return to group training.

Manager Daniel Farke's side, who are bottom of the table, host Southampton on Friday (18:00 BST kick-off) in their first Premier League game since English football was suspended on 13 March.