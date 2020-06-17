Scotland face eight games in three months as fixtures confirmed

Scotland last played on the 19 November last year with a 3-1 win over Kazakhstan

Scotland face eight games in three months as they bid to reach Euro 2020 and progress in the Nations League.

Before the play-off semi-final against Israel on 8 October, Steve Clarke's side face the Israelis and the Czech Republic in the Nations League at the start of September.

Matches against Slovakia and the Czechs then follow the play-off to cap a run of three games in six days. In November the reverse fixtures against Slovakia and Israel come after a potential play-off final.

Nations are having to play three times in a week rather than twice to cope with the rescheduled play-offs, with Scotland originally meant to play Israel at Hampden in March, and then June.

Scotland last played on the 19 November last year with a 3-1 win over Kazakhstan in European Championship qualifying.

Under the guidance of then head coach Alex McLeish, Scotland were promoted to League B of the Nations League and earned a play-off place for Euro 2020.

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell said "there are questions that remain unanswered", including whether fans will be allowed into stadia in time for the play-off showdown with Israel.

Meanwhile, Scotland's women also face a tough schedule as they aim to reach a third straight major tournament.

Shelley Kerr's side have won both of their Euro 2021 qualifiers so far, and will play their remaining six games across four months. The women's Euros have been pushed back to 2022, and will take place in England.

"Knowing that the European Championships will now take place in 2022 provides a real focus for us and is something tangible to aim for," Kerr said.

Scotland men fixtures

Nations League group match: Scotland v Israel: Friday, 4 September 2020

Nations League group match: Czech Republic v Scotland: Monday, 7 September 2020

Euro 2020 play-off semi-final: Scotland v Israel: Thursday, 8 October 2020

Nations League group match: Scotland v Slovakia: Sunday, 11 October 2020

Nations League group match: Scotland v Czech Republic: Wednesday, 14 October 2020

Euro 2020 play-off final: TBC v TBC: Thursday, 12 November 2020

Nations League group match: Slovakia v Scotland: Sunday, 15 November 2020

Nations League group match: Israel v Scotland: Wednesday, 18 November 2020

Scotland women fixtures