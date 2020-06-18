Andy King: Leicester City midfielder to leave club on a free transfer

Andy King (pictured with ex-Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri) made 25 league appearances when the Foxes won the Premier League title in 2015-16

Wales midfielder Andy King will leave Leicester City on a free transfer this summer.

King, 31, currently on loan at Huddersfield, joined the Foxes academy aged 16 and was part of their squad that won the Premier League in 2015-16.

He made 378 appearances for the club in all competitions.

"Andy has been through everything with us and is an amazing guy - I'm so grateful to him," said Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha.

"He is the only player still here that was with the club when King Power took over 10 years ago. He's been a massive part of what the club has achieved in that time and earned the respect of so many people."

During his time at Leicester, he also helped them win promotion from both the Championship and League One, although his last game for the Foxes came in January 2019, before loan spells at Derby, Rangers and Huddersfield.