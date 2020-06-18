Premier League fixtures: BBC to show Southampton v Man City

Second-placed Manchester City beat Arsenal 3-0 at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday

The BBC will show Southampton v Manchester City on 5 July as their third free-to-air Premier League match.

Top-flight football resumed behind closed doors on Wednesday, with the remaining 90 league games broadcast across Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC Sport or Amazon Prime.

The BBC's live coverage begins on 20 June with Bournemouth v Crystal Palace.

It is the first time since the Premier League's inception in 1992 that games will have been shown live by the BBC.

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace is on Saturday at 19:45 BST, followed by Norwich v Everton on 24 June at 18:00 and the Southampton v Manchester City match at 19:00 on 5 July.

A fourth Premier League game will be broadcast live on the BBC, although the match in question will be confirmed at a later date. There will also be additional Match of the Day highlights programmes.

As well as four league matches, the BBC will be broadcasting two of the FA Cup quarter-finals - Norwich v Manchester United and Newcastle United v Manchester City - live over the weekend of 27-28 June.

Media playback is not supported on this device What Match of the Day looked like the last time BBC broadcast the top flight in 1988

On Thursday, the Premier League announced kick-off times and television details for matches played between 4 and 13 July.

BBC Radio 5 Live and Talksport will also provide live radio commentaries for all the remaining matches, while BT Sport will show the first Saturday 15:00 Premier League match to be broadcast live in the UK when Brighton take on Arsenal on 20 June.

Which games will be free to air?

Here is the full list games and where you can watch them.

All BBC and Amazon Prime fixtures are free to air, along with selected Sky Sports games that will be shown on Pick. All kick-off times are BST.