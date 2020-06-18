Barrow: National League champions 'going to compete' after promotion to League Two promotion

Former Blackpool defender Ian Evatt has led Barrow to promotion in his first full managerial role

Manager Ian Evatt says Barrow must "be better" to be a success in League Two next season, following promotion as National League champions.

The vote by member clubs to decide the season on a points-per-game basis and promote the Bluebirds was finally concluded on Tuesday night.

Barrow had led the table since late November up until the point the league was curtailed by coronavirus in March.

"We just need to keep improving," Evatt told BBC Radio Cumbria.

"Regardless of where we're going to be we needed to be better. If we were going to stay in the National League we needed to be better again to win that league; happily enough we're going to League Two and we need to compete, we're going to compete.

"I can't stand mediocrity. For now it's planning, preparing and making sure we're ready for next season, and making sure when we start we hit the ground running and we're right up there challenging for a place in League One."

Evatt's arrival as manager just two seasons ago has coincided with a remarkable turnaround in fortunes for the Bluebirds.

A near 50-year wait

The town of Barrow-in-Furness has been without a Football League club for 48 years up to this point, but when the former Blackpool and Derby centre-half arrived, it was survival in the National League which was the pressing concern.

Having inherited a side that finished 20th the previous campaign, Evatt guided Barrow to 10th last season and followed up that with the championship.

"I'm fortunate enough, as my wife pointed out to me, every league I've played in or managed in now I have been promoted - all the way down from the Championship to the National League," Evatt continued.

"So I understand what it takes, I know what it takes and there'll be no stone left unturned to make sure we have success.

"I'm so proud of everybody, not just my players and the staff but the board and the fans, the whole community in Barrow. It means so much to everybody. We've really come together. We've created that perfect storm.

"I'm so pleased for the fans have stuck with us through thick and thin because we were unjustly relegated 48 years ago and now we're back, and no-one can stop us. That's the most pleasing thing."