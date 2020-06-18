Aberdeen hold talks with players & staff over wage cuts

Aberdeen's players returned to training this week

Aberdeen have begun talks with players, management and staff about making temporary wage cuts.

Chairman Dave Cormack says the fact gate receipts are unlikely until at least January has forced the move.

Previously, Cormack said Aberdeen were "burning" through £1m a month and face losses of £8m due to the shutdown.

"The purpose is to collaborate to find a solution that is fair and equitable to everyone and helps close the growing funding gap," he said in a statement.

Cormack pointed towards the fact Aberdeen's board had pledged to try and safeguard jobs, protect lower-paid employees and support the club's community projects as reasons why this action is needed.

He says that the Pittodrie club initially planned for a return with fans in September, but now face the prospect of limited crowds until the new year.

"We said right at the start of this that no club, not even one as financially robust as Aberdeen, could withstand a collapse of income that extended beyond September," Cormack added.

"Back playing in front of fans, hopefully in January 2021, will mean a 10-month period with limited income. The financial situation we therefore face is stark.

"I am confident that the board, management, staff and players will continue to pull together to do what's best for the club."

Aberdeen become the second Scottish Premiership side to hold talks over cuts, with Hibernian having done likewise earlier this week.