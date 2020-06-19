Would Scottish football benefit from B teams?

Premiership colt teams have played in the Challenge Cup since the 2016/17 season

There are few things which spark a more furious reaction in Scottish football than the suggestion of Old Firm 'B' teams entering the SPFL.

Since Rangers' "innovation paper" surfaced, the debate has sparked back into life.

Managers and coaches have been talking up the idea as a way to develop young players, while lower-league chiefs and fans feel it cheapens their competitions. And, of course, others feel it's just a vehicle for Celtic and Rangers to maintain their decades-long dominance of Scottish football.

Ultimately those concerns meant Rangers' proposal did not get enough support from clubs, but the push for some of its content to come to fruition goes on.

Would colt or B teams benefit Scottish football? BBC Scotland examines the arguments.

How does it work elsewhere?

The rhetoric in favour of 'B' teams is that they give young players the chance to play first-team football between 17 and 21 against physically stronger and smarter opponents. Ones who are scrapping every week for win bonuses and promotion.

This presents an altogether different challenge to the somewhat sterile environment of the under-23 or reserve league.

Former Hearts midfielder Neil MacFarlane is head coach of Brentford's B team. The Championship club withdrew from the English academy structure in 2016 and scout young talent locally and from abroad.

The move has been a roaring success, producing 16 players for the first team in four years. A first team that is currently in the play-off places with their sights on the Premier League.

"It is as close as you can get to a first team," MacFarlane tells BBC Scotland. "We run it the same way, we have the same amount of staff, we put the same amount of effort into it. My job is to make sure they're game-ready for first-team football."

Unlike Rangers' proposal, which would have placed teams representing them and Celtic in League Two with the option for others to join further down the pyramid, Brentford do not play in a league.

Instead they compile a fixture list of games against elite academy teams and first teams locally and in Europe. This season they have played development teams at Chelsea, West Ham, RB Salzburg, Bordeaux, Rangers, Celtic, Hibernian and Aberdeen, and the first teams of FC Astana, AFC Wimbledon, Paphos and others.

"We were branching out and really testing the boys and playing against men," MacFarlane said. "But also different cultures, different ways of playing, educating them that way.

"If I was to take the FC Astana game, we matched them in fitness, technically and tactically, but on set pieces, we really struggled. We couldn't deal with the physicality. It let the boys know what first-team football is because when you step into the first team, you need to be able to deal with a 6ft 3in centre-back coming up for a corner."

Mads Roerslev is one of 16 B-team players to have featured in the Brentford first team

Does it develop players?

Having pulled out of Scotland's reserve league, Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen and Hibernian have tried to embark on a more varied path, but their opposition is not as diverse.

MacFarlane believes even the subtle move of calling it a 'B' team, rather than a reserve or development squad, brings the environment closer to the first team, and his side always train near the 'senior' squad.

Many countries in Europe have B teams within their league structure, with the likes of Portugal and the Netherlands having success using them to develop talent. At Ajax, Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs De Ligt both played for the B team, while Joao Felix did likewise for Benfica.

Both clubs were found in a recent study to have produced the most players currently in Europe's big five leagues, though an outstanding academy is also a large part of that.

In the US, several MLS franchises have a second team in the second tier. Scottish-born forward Daniel Steedman plays for Atlanta United 2, who are coached by former Aberdeen, Hibernian and Newcastle midfielder Stephen Glass.

"Most young guys have to learn to always take it 100% seriously," Steedman says. "When you come up against guys who are a lot physically stronger and more athletic, there's no leeway to goof off.

"At Atlanta it's basically an extension of the first team. They try to treat it as one big team."

What about lower-league clubs?

Despite the benefits, allowing colt teams into the league set up would represent a fundamental change to the Scottish football eco-system, and one many lower-league clubs are sceptical of.

Some are stung by previous mishandled attempts to force colt teams through, and there is concern about what allowing them in would do to the integrity of the competition and the baggage large Old Firm travelling supports in particular might bring.

Iain McMenemy, chief executive of League Two club Stenhousemuir, was the architect of the strategic partnerships suggested in Rangers' paper, and he would like clubs to have the opportunity to strike an agreement that suits them.

"At the moment, you can watch players, speak to clubs and it can sometimes be hit or miss if you get those players," he says.

"But, as an example, if Stenhousemuir spot a player they think is of good value, we could tell our partner club and they could go into their academy system. Then an older player who needs first-team experience come to Stenhousemuir."

While encouraging other chairman to keep an open mind, McMenemy too is "yet to be convinced" by colt teams.

"Our football it's important to our supporters and they don't want to see anything that would cheapen that," he said. "It's about development for them [colt sides], not winning titles. It's how that faces off against your club trying to win a championship. The objective clash is one of the main things."

MacFarlane, though, maintains the benefits of the B team he has witnessed at Brentford can help the national side - although he warns it is not a silver bullet.

"The more we push our young players, the more opportunity we have of increasing the standard," he adds. "But we have two analysts, three physios, a sports nutritionist, sleep coaches, an assistant manager and full coaching staff. We have everything at our disposal to make players better."