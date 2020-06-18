Paul Cook: Wigan manager questions integrity of ending the season

Wigan had only lost one of their past nine games when the season was halted on 13 March

The Championship season cannot be completed with any sort of integrity, according to Wigan boss Paul Cook.

Cook's side, in 20th, are two points clear of the drop with nine games left.

Hull, a place below in 21st, have seen several players leave after failing to sign new deals while Charlton, in 22nd, are without top scorer Lyle Taylor, who opted not to play as he seeks a move.

"The season will be finished because the Premier League have demanded that we finish it," Cook said.

"And that's the brutal truth - money and finance are driving the game in areas where in my opinion it's not correct.

"I don't feel like the season will be finished with any sort of integrity whatsoever."

While Cook appreciated Addicks striker Taylor's "honesty" and saw it as the right thing to do, the knock-on effect is the skewing of squads from when the Championship last operated as normal back in March, before the coronavirus outbreak.

The former Portsmouth boss also believes it is the things yet to be decided, such as promotion and relegation, which could be most affected by a tight schedule.

The campaign restarts on Saturday and the remaining nine matches will be played over 32 days.

"If you look at teams, you've got a play-off team for example, there's a play-off in the next week, why would they field their strongest team in the game before? I respect that," Cook added.

"We've got Fulham at home last game of the season, with the greatest respect to Scott Parker - and good luck to whatever Fulham do - if I'm playing in the play-offs on the Tuesday or the Wednesday after being away at Wigan, I won't be playing my strongest team. If Wigan stayed up by a point on the final day is that integrity? It's not for me."