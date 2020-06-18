St Mirren: Richard Tait adds experience to Buddies' defence

Richard Tait has made more than 450 appearances for clubs in England and Scotland

Versatile defender Richard Tait has become St Mirren's first signing for the forthcoming season.

The 30-year-old's contract had expired at Motherwell, where he had played for four years, and he joins the Buddies on a two-year deal.

Saints manager Jim Goodwin said: "He's an experienced player first and foremost. He's a leader and he was really highly thought of at Motherwell.

"He's a model professional, leaves nothing in the tank on a match day."

Prior to joining the Steelmen in 2016, Tait had made more than 250 appearances for Tamworth, Cambridge United and Grimsby.

He helped Motherwell to third place in the curtailed Scottish Premiership last season, making 20 appearances in all competitions.

He told the St Mirren website: "I'm delighted to get sorted and to come to St Mirren is fantastic.

"I'm a hardworking player and I'll give everything on the pitch. I can play left-back, right-back or centre-back but anywhere I'm asked to play I'll do my best.

"I'm just really looking forward to getting started."