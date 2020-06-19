Paul Pogba: Man Utd midfielder 'desperate to make up for lost time'

Paul Pogba showed signed of linking up with January signing Fernandes

Paul Pogba is "desperate to make up for lost time" after making an impressive return to the Manchester United side, says manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

France World Cup winner Pogba, 27, came back from an ankle injury to play for the first time since 26 December.

He came off the bench to win a penalty, converted by Bruno Fernandes, as United drew 1-1 at Tottenham on Friday.

"Paul Pogba is a fantastic player and is finally fit again," boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told BBC Radio 5 Live.

Midfielder Pogba played only his ninth club game of an injury-ravaged campaign and managed 34 minutes, in United's first game since the season was halted in March by the coronavirus pandemic.

He completed 17 of his 18 passes, won the ball back four times and managed two blocks, with Solskjaer describing the performance as that of an "all-round midfielder".

Solskjaer - who had called before the match on Pogba to show his leadership qualities - said: "It is great to see him [Pogba] show his qualities and the contribution he made was big in us getting a penalty.

"He has had horrific injury-hit season and he is desperate to make up for lost time. Paul has always wanted to play. He loves football.

"It has been great having him back training with us. On and off the pitch, he is such an enthusiastic and passionate boy. Everyone can see the quality he can provide.

"Paul always has a point to prove to himself and to us. He expects a lot from himself and wants to be the best. He trains hard and loves football."

Pogba also showed signs of linking up with January signing Fernandes, who now has three goals and three assists since joining the club from Sporting Lisbon.

Solskjaer added: "It is a definite partnership that we want to build on. They have trained together now they have had half an hour on the pitch together.

"We want the best players on the pitch, of course, and want to find a balance in the team."