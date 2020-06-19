Championship play-off final scheduled for Wembley on 4 August

Aston Villa beat Derby in the 2018-19 Championship play-off final

The Championship play-off final is to be played behind closed doors at Wembley on Tuesday, 4 August.

The English Football League has confirmed the semi-final first legs will take place on 26 and 27 July - days after the season ends on 22 July.

The second legs will then be played on 29 and 30 July before the final four days later, kicking off at 19:45 BST.

Saturday sees the return of the Championship after a three-month break because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It is expected that no fans will be able to attend games in the country until September at the earliest, according to Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham.

In normal circumstances, play-off matches across the three EFL divisions are scheduled in close proximity but that has changed this season to help clubs deal with difficult contractual situations.

The League Two play-offs got under way on Thursday, with Wembley to stage the final on 29 June, while the League One play-offs start on 3 July - culminating in a Wembley final on 13 July.