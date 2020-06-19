Irish Premiership: Clubs considering new proposal to end season and share European money

The destiny of this season's Irish Premiership trophy remains unknown

A new proposal that would see the Irish Premiership season end now and current positions declared final is being considered by the 12 clubs.

The new idea to solve the debate was tabled by Crusaders and involves the £1m of European prize money being split by the clubs on a sliding scale.

Also in the plan, in which Linfield would be champions, there could be two teams promoted from the Championship and none relegated from the top flight.

Clubs will discuss the idea further.

They will then present a proposal to the Northern Ireland Football League board on Monday, with the league organisers to make a final decision on what has become a long-running saga over how best to end the 2019-20 Irish League season.

The clubs, who have been involved in a series of meetings about the issue during the last two weeks, believe they are moving closer to finding an agreeable solution to end the campaign.

Linfield led Coleraine by four points at the top of the Irish Premiership table before the season was suspensed

In this latest proposal, the European places would be decided in the original format with leaders Linfield going into the Champions League and second-placed Coleraine entering the Europa League.

The other Europa League place would be awarded to the winners of the Irish Cup, currently at the semi-final stage, which the Irish FA is still hoping will be completed before 3 August.

Provided all clubs agree, in addition to the European cash being split, there would also be a further distribution of the money over the next few years.

Last Tuesday NIFL presented the clubs with two options to end the season - by playing two more rounds of fixtures or for an independent panel to choose a mathematical formula that would determine final league standings.

The clubs were asked to vote on these but they rejected both options and came up with their own plan to play all seven games when it was safe for supporters to attend the grounds.