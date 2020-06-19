Newry City boss Darren Mullen feels 'isolated' from latest Premiership proposals

Mullen led Newry to the Premiership before they were relegated last season

Newry City boss Darren Mullen says he feels "a sense of isolation" from the decision-making process on how to end the Northern Ireland football season.

A new proposal, to end the Premiership campaign now with two teams promoted from the Championship, was discussed by the 12 top-tier teams on Thursday.

However, Mullen feels decisions which impact Championship clubs like Newry are being made without adequate input from teams outside the Premiership.

"That's why I'm frustrated," he said.

"Are those clubs not thinking that this affects clubs in the Championship and Premier Intermediate League? Should they not have a say?"

Mullen was referring to the "frustration" expressed in a tweet on Thursday night in which he claimed lower-league clubs have been treated like "second-class citizens" during the process of deciding how, if at all, the current club season can resume in Northern Ireland.

And while he accepts that the Northern Ireland Football League and the Irish FA are operating under difficult circumstances, he has been left disappointed by the lack of communication Newry City have received throughout the process.

"There should have been a lot more conversations at an earlier stage," he added.

"If everyone gets their views and frustrations out at the start, then at least you're gathering all that information and making a decision on a more educated basis, rather than putting proposals in that people haven't been involved with, and that's what it has led to now.

Newry were fifth in the Championship table when the season was suspended

"There is confusion. If the Premiership clubs had aired their issues at the start, then everyone would have felt as though they had an input.

"There has been nothing since our original conference call, and even before then it was very little. Obviously, there is the steering group but for me, there would have to be more than what they have done throughout this process.

Lack of resolution 'damning'

He added: "We are the only league that hasn't come to a resolution. That in itself is damning. Yes, clubs in other leagues may have more resources, but there has still been enough time to come up with more of a solution.

"I have no ulterior motive. Newry aren't going to be promoted but you can see from the reaction to what I put up on social media that other people share the same frustration and it gets to the point where we hope the tail isn't wagging the dog.

"You see people talking about protecting the whole football community or family, but for me that's not happening."

Mullen, who also manages the Ballyholland Harps camogie team, admits he finds it difficult to understand the difference in progress between the roadmaps out of lockdown set out by Northern Ireland football and the GAA.

The GAA earlier this month announced that club fixtures will resume on 31 July with a return to inter-county action in October.

Newry have had one socially-distanced training session since the season was suspended in March.

"In terms of my experience with the GAA, managing the local camogie team, they have given a timeline and something to work towards and there seems to be a lot of clarity with it," said Mullen.

"Whether those dates come to fruition remains to be seen. At the minute at Newry City, we're being told that 'we don't know' and again I appreciate it's a difficult situation, but if you're following government guidelines, surely it shouldn't be that difficult to put out something like the GAA has done.

"From my own point of view, I can't see how the GAA can give you a date in July for full-contact training and then soccer will return to action in October. I don't understand how that can happen.

"There is far too much of a gap there. Because of the situation at the minute, and the fact the season hasn't been called, I can't organise pre-season, players signing or new contracts. That is up in the air too."