Hamilton Academical confirm nine players leaving

Mickel Miller scored 12 goals in 68 appearances for Hamilton

Nine first-team players are leaving Hamilton Academical, including midfielder Blair Alston and striker Mickel Miller.

Jay Blair, Steve Davies, Alex Gogic, Johnny Hunt, Aaron McGowan, George Oakley and Charlie Reilly have also left after their contracts ended.

Hamilton, who stayed in the Scottish Premiership after the season was curtailed, have a squad of 29 left.

"We thank all of the players very much for their time with us," the club said.