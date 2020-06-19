Celtic: Fraser Forster & Mohamed Elyounoussi signings 'not unrealistic'

Elyounoussi and Forster both played important roles for Celtic last season

It is "not unrealistic" that Celtic could re-sign Fraser Forster and Mohamed Elyounoussi on loan next season, says manager Neil Lennon.

The Southampton pair joined last term and helped Celtic to win the Scottish Premiership title and League Cup.

Lennon says Celtic are "not immune" from the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, but is "confident" they can add to the squad.

"They're two players we'd dearly love to have for next season," he said.

"I don't think it's unrealistic. They added a lot last year and made a really positive contribution.

"But we'll just have to wait and see. They're not our players, we'll see how negotiations go."

In early April, Celtic announced a combination of salary reductions and wage deferrals for the first team, coaching staff, and club executives.

The club posted profits of £24m for the final six months of last year, which they ended with nearly £33m in the bank.

But with the season curtailed and fans not expected into grounds for the start of the new campaign, Premiership clubs have been forced to take action.

Both Hibernian and Aberdeen are in talks with players about wage cuts and, asked if more action could follow at Celtic, Lennon said: "I don't know. [Chief executive] Peter [Lawwell] and the board will gauge that week by week.

"We're all on a deferral and cuts until the end of this month, then we'll probably take a view on that at the end of June."