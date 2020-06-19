Matty Longstaff: Newcastle have offered midfielder a 'fantastic' deal, says Steve Bruce

Matty Longstaff (right) scored the winning goal for Newcastle against Manchester United on his top-flight debut

Newcastle have offered midfielder Matty Longstaff a "fantastic deal" and are "desperate" for him to stay at the club, says manager Steve Bruce.

The 20-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and has been linked with Serie A side Udinese.

Longstaff will miss Sunday's Premier League match against Sheffield United with a thigh injury.

When asked about the deal, Bruce said: "We hope he accepts it. He's had a remarkable rise."

Longstaff has made seven senior appearances for Newcastle, scoring twice.

He made his Premier League debut in October and scored the winning goal against Manchester United.

Newcastle, who are 13th in the Premier League, host sixth-placed Sheffield United on Sunday at 14:00 BST.