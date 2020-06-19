Record numbers of footballers expected to make claims for unpaid wages

Almost 90% of claims came from Europe

Record numbers of football players are expected to make claims for unpaid wages by the end of the 2020-21 season.

On 15 June, world governing body Fifa said it had received 441 applications totalling millions of dollars for financial help from players after clubs had failed to honour their obligations.

Within 24 hours, Fifa and world players' union Fifpro had received more than 100 more claims.

No claims received so far relate to the coronavirus pandemic.

Claims are made to the Fifa Fund for Football Players, which was set up earlier this year.

Players can only apply after all other legal means have been exhausted, including a hearing in front of an international or national dispute resolution chamber - depending upon whether the player is employed in their home country.

BBC Sport has been told it is anticipated by 30 June 2021 - the deadline by which the next round of claims can be made - record numbers will be chasing money.

Fifa said 89% of the 441 applications came from Europe. It is understood the most applications came from Greece, Turkey, Russia and Azerbaijan.

Largely, these players are not in a position to pay the 40,000 euros (£36,144) to take their case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

After lobbying by Fifpro, Fifa has set aside around £12.8m to make payments from their fund up to 2022.