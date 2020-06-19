Manchester United Women: Scotland winger Kirsty Hanson extends deal

Media playback is not supported on this device WSL: Kirsty Hanson fires Manchester United in front against Reading

Manchester United Women winger Kirsty Hanson has extended her contract until the end of the 2020-21 season.

The 22-year-old Scotland international has scored eight goals in 42 appearances for the club since joining in July 2018.

"Kirsty is a fantastic talent who has contributed so much to the team over the last two years," boss Casey Stoney told the club website.

"As a young player I also know there is much more to come from her."