Anita Asante: Ex-England midfielder leaves Chelsea Women after contract expires

Anita Asante (left) was a member of Great Britain's squad for the 2012 London Olympics tournament

Former England midfielder Anita Asante has left Chelsea following the expiry of her contract with the Women's Super League champions.

The 35-year-old ends her second spell with the Blues after playing 35 games under boss Emma Hayes.

Asante, who began her career at Arsenal and has also played in the USA and Sweden, has not played since tearing her quadricep tendon in October.

"I'm full of pride about the person she is," Hayes told the club website.

"The contribution she's made in her playing career to date has been exceptional. She's always around winning. She holds everybody to the highest standards, but also demonstrates them herself."

Asante is the third player to leave Chelsea following confirmation that they won this season's WSL title after the season was ended by coronavirus.

Defender Deanna Cooper has also departed, and forward Adelina Engman has joined French club Montpellier,