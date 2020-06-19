Grant Hall: QPR skipper leaves after contract talks break down with Championship club

Grant Hall scored in QPR's final game before the coronavirus lockdown, a 3-1 victory at Preston

Queens Park Rangers captain Grant Hall has left the club after failing to agree a new contract.

The 28-year-old defender's current deal expired at the end of this month.

Hall made 130 appearances for the club, scoring five goals, after moving to Loftus Road from Tottenham Hotspur five years ago.

"We are sorry to see Grant go, but whatever decisions we make have to be made with the club's best interests at heart," said manager Mark Warburton.

"The club made Grant a very good offer to stay with us but he feels his future lies elsewhere."

Hall is the second experienced player to leave the club in less than a week after the departure of Marc Pugh as Rangers try and cut costs in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Decisions such as this are never easy but we all have to accept the financial landscape in football has changed considerably," director of football Les Ferdinand told the club website.

"We have to be honest in our approach when these discussions take place. If we feel the situation does not work financially for the club, we have to be brave and step away.

Hall began his professional career at Brighton before moving to Spurs, but never played a game for the Premier League side.

After loan spells at Swindon Town, Birmingham City and Blackpool, he joined Rangers in the summer of 2015.

"It was a very difficult decision but I had to do what I felt was right for my family at this stage of my career," Hall said.

"It was an absolute honour to captain the team this season and I thank the manager for having that faith and trust in me."