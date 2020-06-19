Luton Town: Paul Hart rejoins Nathan Jones' coaching staff

Paul Hart had long spells at Blackpool and Leeds as a player

Former Nottingham Forest and Portsmouth boss Paul Hart has rejoined Luton as part of Nathan Jones' coaching staff for the last nine games of the season.

The 67-year-old was assistant to Jones for much of his first spell at Kenilworth Road, guiding the Hatters to promotion from League Two in 2017-18.

Hart also worked under the Welshman at Championship rivals Stoke last year.

"I thought it was important to bring in another person who knows the division," Jones told the club website.

"Paul has worked with me for a long time now and it's important for me that in this short-term period here, we have people you can trust and who know how you work, as well as people who the group respect."

Luton are second-bottom in the Championship - six points from safety - as they make their return to action against Preston on Saturday in Jones' first game back in charge of the club.

The Welshman, 47, returned to the Hatters at the end of May.