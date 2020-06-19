Dundee: John Nelms says 'tough choices' must be made

John Nelms is hopeful Dundee's insurance claim will succeed

Dundee must make "tough choices" and have "difficult conversations" after losing half their projected revenues.

Managing director John Nelms said the club lost more than £500,000 because of the early end to last term and face "unsustainable stress" on finances.

The Scottish Championship club believe they have insurance, but must wait six weeks for a High Court judgement to discover if their claim will succeed.

"This is the grim reality of what we are facing," Nelms said in a statement.

"We now have tough choices that must be considered to reduce costs to protect the future of Dundee."

Dundee are not expected to return to league action until 17 October, with significant crowds potentially not able to return to Dens Park for some time after that.

As a result, Nelms said the club's operations were being reviewed and that several "functions may need to pause".

He added that Dundee would now consult with the staff who will be impacted and asked fans to continue buying season tickets to help bring in finance.