Eric Garcia: Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola outlines 10-day recovery

The game was Garcia's first for Manchester City since January

Manchester City defender Eric Garcia is expected to be fit in 10 days after suffering a concussion in the win over Arsenal, says manager Pep Guardiola.

The 19-year-old collided with City keeper Ederson during Wednesday's 3-0 home victory in the Premier League.

Spaniard Garcia was carried off on a stretcher and taken to hospital but was released on Thursday.

"We are happy he's back and hopefully in one week or 10 days he'll be ready," Guardiola said on Friday.

"You know the rule in the Premier League when it's a concussion, it has to be one week or 10 days.

"We saw him after training and he has a bit of damage to his face. He left the hospital and feels quite good."

Premier League rules state a player who has suffered a concussion must work through a set protocol in training which takes a minimum of six days.

On separate days the player must take no activity, light aerobic exercise, sports specific exercise, non-contact drills and full-contact practice before being allowed to return to play.

Manchester City face Burnley on Monday, travel to Chelsea on Thursday and then play their FA Cup sixth-round tie at Newcastle the following Sunday.