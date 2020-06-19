Charlie Kirk: Crewe forward extends deal with promoted Railwaymen

Charlie Kirk has played more than 150 games for Crewe, scoring 25 goals

Crewe forward Charlie Kirk has signed a new two-year contract.

The 22-year-old scored seven league goals and contributed 14 assists as the Railwaymen won promotion from League Two in 2019-20.

Kirk came through the club's academy and has made 139 league appearances since his debut in February 2016.

He is the third player to sign a two-year deal with Dave Artell's side this week following goalkeepers Will Jaaskelainen and Dave Richards.