Grimsby Town: Adam Richman, American TV food show host, becomes shareholder

Adam Richman worked as an actor for several years before moving into television

TV food show host Adam Richman has sampled plenty of fish - so it is perhaps no surprise that his decision to invest in English football has benefited Grimsby Town.

The 46-year-old American has become a shareholder in the coastal League Two club after a fundraising appeal by the Mariners' Trust.

Tottenham Hotspur fan Richman played for the Rest of the World in a Soccer Aid charity game at Old Trafford in 2014.

His shows include Man v Food and he has also appeared on British television.

The scale of Richman's investment in the Cleethorpes-based club, who play on the banks of the Humber Estuary as it reaches the North Sea, has not been disclosed.

Explaining his decision to put money into Grimsby, he posted on Twitter: "I just want to say that it means so much as a fan of the game, to be so thought of by a club with so much history, especially as America is thousands of miles away.

"This is the brother and sisterhood of football at its best."

Grimsby finished 15th on a points per game basis after the 2019-20 season was ended because of the coronavirus pandemic.