Dion Dublin says 'I'm sick of T-shirts, I just want action' on racism

BBC Sport pundits Dion Dublin and Micah Richards open up on experiences of racism

"I'm glad we're dealing with it. I'm glad there are T-shirts… but we're dealing with it again. There's T-shirts again. I'm sick of T-shirts. I just want action."

Since the return of the Premier League, players have shown their support for the Black Lives Matter movement on the backs of their shirts, on T-shirts during the warm-up, and by kneeling at kick-off.

Former England forward Dion Dublin is glad the issue is being addressed, but wants someone "at the top of the tree" to bring about change.

"The government need to teach black kids white history, and white kids black history," Dublin told Football Focus.

"Kids are not born racist. It is learned behaviour from the people you are around, and the families you live with.

"They are taught it and they hear it and they see it. That is why they become racist."

Dublin, 51, went on to speak about the moment he was racially abused by a woman in a supermarket in 2018.

He said: "I was flabbergasted. I said to her: 'I didn't think racism was still in this country.' I'm sick of it."

Players and officials have shown their support for the movement for racial equality following the death of George Floyd in the United States last month.

Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed black man, died as a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. His death sparked protests around the world.

Watford and Leicester players knelt in support of the BLM movement during Saturday's Premier League match at Vicarage Road

Players also wore the Black Lives Matter slogans on the back of their match shirts