Scottish Gossip: Boyle, Hibs, Gavin Strachan, Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen

Hibernian winger Martin Boyle is a £1m target for Stoke City.(Sun)

Gavin Strachan, son of former Celtic manager Gordon, is favourite to replace Damien Duff as coach at the Scottish Premiership champions. (Sun)

Peterborough director of football Barry Fry says the club are "not going to stand in Gavin's way" as the 41-year-old assistant manager nears a move to Glasgow. (Sunday Mail)

Rangers say 32,000 season ticket holders have renewed for the 2020-21 Scottish Premiership season. (Sun)

And Rangers hope to accommodate a section of fans at Ibrox when the campaign begins in August. (Mail on Sunday)

Former Manchester United coach Frans Hoek is working in partnership with Rangers from the United States and has backed the Ibrox club's idea to introduce a B team to Scotland's lower leagues. (Mail on Sunday)

Aberdeen have raised £5m to tackle the £10m financial hit brought about by the coronavirus pandemic. (Sunday Mail)

Shrewsbury Town are interested in Dunfermline Athletic forward Kevin Nisbet.(Sun)