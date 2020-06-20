Gillingham: League One side drop support for ladies team

Gillingham Ladies were ninth in the southern region of the third-tier before the season was voided

Gillingham have ended support for their women's team, Gillingham Ladies.

The Gills said the decision was "in line with other measures taken due to current circumstances, and in regards to the restructuring of the club".

The senior women's team will remain in the southern region of the third tier of the English pyramid, continuing as an "independent entity".

The Football Association-run Women's National League have sanctioned the new structure for the team.

They will continue to be managed by Josh Oatham, who said: “This now allows us to commit resources to the team that will help secure the club’s position. This is a hugely exciting time for everybody involved with the ladies setup and I believe the club is in safe hands."

Oatham's side are liaising with the league over a proposed name change to start being known as “Gillingham Women’s Football Club”.

West Ham United Women's captain and England defender Gilly Flaherty said Gillingham's men's setup "should be ashamed", adding on Twitter: "I actually feel so fuming over what @TheGillsFC have done. It’s disgusting and shouldn’t be allowed to happen."