Bernd Leno: Arsenal keeper carried off on a stretcher during Brighton game

Arsenal keeper Bernd Leno was carried off on a stretcher with what looked like a serious knee injury during his side's game at Brighton.

The game was stopped in the first half while Leno received treatment on the pitch after his knee appeared to give way after landing awkwardly.

German Leno sat up as he was being carried off and pointed at Brighton's Neal Maupay, who had challenged him.

He was replaced by Emiliano Martinez for the rest of the game.

Former England and Chelsea winger Karen Carney, who is covering the match for BBC Radio 5 Live, said French striker Maupay nudged Leno during an aerial challenge forcing the keeper to land awkwardly.

"That's when his knee went. That little nudge has taken him in a different direction. That's the issue he was making as he was going off.

"He is potentially out for a long time. It wasn't needed but it's football and it is a contact sport."

This was Arsenal's second game back following the restart after losing 3-0 at Manchester City on Wednesday when Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka and Spanish defender Pablo Mari were injured.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta was also missing Brazilian defender David Luiz, who was sent off against City.