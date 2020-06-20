German Bundesliga
RB Leipzig0B Dortmund2

RB Leipzig v Borussia Dortmund

Line-ups

RB Leipzig

  • 1Gulácsi
  • 16KlostermannSubstituted forAdamsat 45'minutes
  • 5Upamecano
  • 23Halstenberg
  • 22Mukiele
  • 7SabitzerSubstituted forOlmoat 39'minutes
  • 44KamplBooked at 54minsSubstituted forHaidaraat 70'minutes
  • 3AngelinoBooked at 57mins
  • 10ForsbergSubstituted forKonatéat 75'minutes
  • 11WernerSubstituted forNkunkuat 70'minutes
  • 21SchickBooked at 21mins

Substitutes

  • 4Orban
  • 6Konaté
  • 8Haidara
  • 14Adams
  • 18Nkunku
  • 25Olmo
  • 28Mvogo
  • 33Tschauner
  • 53Krauß

B Dortmund

  • 1Bürki
  • 26Piszczek
  • 15Hummels
  • 27CanBooked at 74mins
  • 22MoreySubstituted forSanchoat 78'minutes
  • 32ReynaBooked at 50minsSubstituted forBalerdiat 81'minutes
  • 28WitselBooked at 80mins
  • 13GuerreiroSubstituted forZagadouat 90+1'minutes
  • 19Brandt
  • 23T HazardSubstituted forSchulzat 90'minutes
  • 17Haaland

Substitutes

  • 2Zagadou
  • 3Rente
  • 7Sancho
  • 14Schulz
  • 18Balerdi
  • 25Unbehaun
  • 30Pherai
  • 33Führich
  • 37Raschl
Referee:
Felix Zwayer

Match Stats

Home TeamRB LeipzigAway TeamB Dortmund
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home16
Away11
Shots on Target
Home4
Away7
Corners
Home4
Away1
Fouls
Home13
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, RB Leipzig 0, Borussia Dortmund 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, RB Leipzig 0, Borussia Dortmund 2.

Goal!

Goal! RB Leipzig 0, Borussia Dortmund 2. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Julian Brandt following a fast break.

Attempt missed. Patrik Schick (RB Leipzig) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Marcel Halstenberg with a cross following a corner.

Attempt blocked. Amadou Haidara (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcel Halstenberg.

Attempt blocked. Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcel Halstenberg.

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Dan-Axel Zagadou replaces Raphael Guerreiro.

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Nico Schulz replaces Thorgan Hazard.

Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Lukasz Piszczek.

Attempt missed. Angeliño (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Patrik Schick.

Attempt saved. Angeliño (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dani Olmo.

Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Patrik Schick (RB Leipzig).

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Leonardo Balerdi replaces Giovanni Reyna.

Attempt missed. Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Booking

Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card.

Hand ball by Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund).

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Jadon Sancho replaces Mateu Morey.

Attempt missed. Patrik Schick (RB Leipzig) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Christopher Nkunku with a cross following a set piece situation.

Substitution

Substitution, RB Leipzig. Ibrahima Konaté replaces Emil Forsberg.

Booking

Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund).

Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Angeliño (RB Leipzig).

Substitution

Substitution, RB Leipzig. Amadou Haidara replaces Kevin Kampl.

Substitution

Substitution, RB Leipzig. Christopher Nkunku replaces Timo Werner.

Attempt blocked. Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrik Schick.

Attempt saved. Mateu Morey (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Raphael Guerreiro.

Attempt missed. Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig) with an attempt from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Emil Forsberg with a cross following a corner.

Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Mats Hummels.

Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dayot Upamecano (RB Leipzig).

Attempt saved. Patrik Schick (RB Leipzig) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Angeliño with a cross.

Foul by Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund).

Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Angeliño (RB Leipzig) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Mateu Morey (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Angeliño (RB Leipzig).

Booking

Kevin Kampl (RB Leipzig) is shown the yellow card.

Saturday 20th June 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich33254496326479
2B Dortmund33216684374769
3RB Leipzig331712479364363
4B Mgladbach33195964392562
5B Leverkusen33186960441660
6Wolfsburg331310104842649
7Hoffenheim33147124953-449
8Freiburg33129124447-345
9Frankfurt33126155658-242
10Hertha Berlin33118144757-1041
11Schalke33912123854-1639
12Union Berlin33115173858-2038
13Mainz33114184464-2037
14Köln33106175063-1336
15Augsburg3399154461-1736
16Düsseldorf33612153664-2830
17Werder Bremen3377193668-3228
18Paderborn3348213571-3620
