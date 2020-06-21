Rangers sell 32,000 season tickets & hope for August fans' return

Ibrox Stadium has a near-51,000 capacity

Rangers say 32,000 supporters have renewed their season tickets and that they hope to accommodate some of those fans at Ibrox in "late August".

The Scottish Premiership is set to start behind closed doors on 1 August.

That means those who have bought season tickets will initially only be able to watch streams of matches.

However, Rangers say they "are working hard to facilitate supporters back into Ibrox, as quickly and safely as possible".

A statement added: "The club understands that a gradual increase of supporters within the stadium may begin in late August, subject to the appropriate government guidance."

Meanwhile, supporters who did not ask for a refund for games cancelled after last season was curtailed are being offered reward points on the club's new membership scheme.